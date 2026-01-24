Previous
Friday and Saturday by narayani
Friday and Saturday

Doodles from the last two days
narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2026  
Babs ace
Such pretty doodling. You should frame these.
January 24th, 2026  
