Scarred by narayani
Scarred

There were so many deep splits in this tree - I hope they heal over like this one.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous colours and shapes
January 25th, 2026  
