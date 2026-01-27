Sign up
Plums
Struggling for inspiration so here are some plums in a handmade bowl.
27th January 2026
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details
Tags
ceramics
,
plums
JackieR
ace
Nice colours. Did you make the bowl?
January 27th, 2026
