31 / 365
Made Some…
Eggy, bacony, cheesey things. Hopefully R will like them 🤞🏼
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
1
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3916
photos
41
followers
34
following
8% complete
Dorothy
Look delicious.
January 31st, 2026
