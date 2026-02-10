Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Paperbark
Can’t have a month of b&w without the obligatory paperbark 😄
It rained a little last night and today - not enough to water the garden, but enough to cool things down a bit and make the world smell nice 😊
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
11% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th February 2026 8:55am
Tags
b&w
,
paperbark
