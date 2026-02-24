Previous
Manning Park by narayani
Manning Park

Just a few minutes after this was taken, the whole flock of corellas (which were roosting in the centre tree) took off. Stunning light and beautiful forms - and I totally missed it!
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
