58 / 365
Who Knew?
Today is Pokemon Day! And the 30 year anniversary. I went through it with Sean many years ago and now again with Ren (very much encouraged by Sean!) 😂
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3970
photos
41
followers
34
following
Views
1
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th February 2026 4:09pm
Tags
pokémon
