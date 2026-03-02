Previous
Crown of Thorns by narayani
Crown of Thorns

2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Babs ace
Beautiful. Always reminds me of my Mum', she always had a crown of thorns in a pot at her house in the UK
March 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colour.
March 2nd, 2026  
