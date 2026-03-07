Previous
Conflict by narayani
66 / 365

Conflict

One neighbour really doesn’t like them because they’re “messy”, one is wanting them pruned, I think they are wonderful. Have no idea what they’re called.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
18% complete

Photo Details

KWind ace
Great colours.
March 6th, 2026  
