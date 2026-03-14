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Buddleja by narayani
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Buddleja

It’s hanging in there - I’m hoping if I can get it through the summer, it will thrive 🤞🏼
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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*lynn ace
so beautiful
March 14th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
March 14th, 2026  
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