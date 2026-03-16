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75 / 365
Quarter Moon
This one moved - I always like the kinetic ones.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th March 2026 8:53am
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red
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sculpture
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rainbow-2026
Janice
ace
Great colour contrast!
March 15th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
It is pretty. Is it some kind of weather vane or just a beautiful decoration?
March 16th, 2026
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