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Watermelon Icypoles by narayani
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Watermelon Icypoles

22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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JackieR ace
What a fabulous photo, you must keep it safe for his 18th and 21st!!!!
March 22nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks so refreshing
March 22nd, 2026  
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