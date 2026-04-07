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7
Same tree
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
4039
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2
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2
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1
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th April 2026 8:53am
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bark
,
30-shots2026
Babs
ace
Love it. I too take a few photos from one tree. Each part is so beautiful isn't it. I am loving this series, just up my street. fav
April 6th, 2026
narayani
ace
@onewing
there can be so much variety in just the one tree! I’m so glad you’re enjoying it, I’m sure it’s rather boring to many!
April 6th, 2026
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