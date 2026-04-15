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Woke to a fabulous thunderstorm this morning…lots of thunder and lightning and eventually rain…and no wind. Love it when they come without the wind!
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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KWind ace
Great close up!
April 15th, 2026  
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