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Cosmos by narayani
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Cosmos

Another grey, wet day. Bought myself a decent raincoat!
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Chrissie ace
Stunning colours for a rainy day!
June 29th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very pretty way to fill your frame!
June 29th, 2026  
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