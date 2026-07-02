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Ta Da! by narayani
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Ta Da!

Now that they are waxed, polished and in-situ, I am really, really happy with them 🥰
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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KWind ace
They look great!!
July 2nd, 2026  
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