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196 / 365
Mah Jong
I’m learning to play with my neighbours - lots of fun!
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Album
TwentyTwentySix
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th July 2026 2:37pm
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