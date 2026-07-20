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201 / 365
Morning Walk
A nice bit of environmental art happening in the park.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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narayani
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@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
2
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th July 2026 10:25am
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environmental-art
Babs
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Looks like a twiggy ladder between the trees
July 20th, 2026
Diana
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What great textures and lines.
July 20th, 2026
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