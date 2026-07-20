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Morning Walk by narayani
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Morning Walk

A nice bit of environmental art happening in the park.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Babs ace
Looks like a twiggy ladder between the trees
July 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
What great textures and lines.
July 20th, 2026  
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