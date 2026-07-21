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Street Art by narayani
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Street Art

I spotted this little unauthorised addition to a lovely farmyard themed mural. I think it fits in well.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Desi
What an interesting mural. Simple but eye catching
July 21st, 2026  
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