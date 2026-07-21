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202 / 365
Street Art
I spotted this little unauthorised addition to a lovely farmyard themed mural. I think it fits in well.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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narayani
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@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Photo Details
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1
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th July 2026 10:01am
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street
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fungi
Desi
What an interesting mural. Simple but eye catching
July 21st, 2026
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