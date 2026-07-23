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New Plants by narayani
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New Plants

I’d planned on putting some new plants in at the beginning of winter…better late than never I guess!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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