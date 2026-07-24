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205 / 365
Missed
So many bees and I didn’t manage to get even one!
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
4189
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Photo Details
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1
Album
TwentyTwentySix
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th July 2026 2:57pm
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lavender
Chrissie
ace
Lovely lavender though. I can almost smell it
July 24th, 2026
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