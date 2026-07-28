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209 / 365
Egret
We spent quite a while waiting to see if this beautiful bird would, firstly, catch something - no, secondly, fly off - yes
Once again that desire for a better camera…
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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TwentyTwentySix
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egret
Hazel
ace
Your collage tells the story. Desire for better camera: I have had to relinquish moderately longer zoom lenses as I can no longer hold them steadily so my photography has evolved accordingly!
July 28th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ah lovely. Understand that wish too, especially when wildlife is around but too far away.
July 28th, 2026
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