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Egret by narayani
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Egret

We spent quite a while waiting to see if this beautiful bird would, firstly, catch something - no, secondly, fly off - yes
Once again that desire for a better camera…
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Hazel ace
Your collage tells the story. Desire for better camera: I have had to relinquish moderately longer zoom lenses as I can no longer hold them steadily so my photography has evolved accordingly!
July 28th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ah lovely. Understand that wish too, especially when wildlife is around but too far away.
July 28th, 2026  
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