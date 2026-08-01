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Not Today by narayani
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Not Today

Today was kinda grey.
Happy birthday to all the horses.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful
August 1st, 2026  
narayani ace
@kjarn that was quick! 😄
August 1st, 2026  
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