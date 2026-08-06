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On the Way to the Shop by narayani
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On the Way to the Shop

6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
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Diana ace
Such a gorgeous frame filler, beautiful flowers and colour.
August 6th, 2026  
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