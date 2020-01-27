Previous
В город by natalytry
58 / 365

В город

Маму перевести на Теле2, завезти первый больничный на работу.
И подарочек Вовану в "Детском мире" (Лего, гоночная машинка - наконец-то понемногу отходим от исключительно военной темы, дома уже три коробки в оттенках хаки)
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
