Одна из САМЫХ МОИХ by natalytry
80 / 365

Одна из САМЫХ МОИХ

мои друзья - моя Страна Чудес.
День такой: переезд. Начало.
Вечером в лучший ресторан Барнаула (по моему мнению) с самыми лчшими МОИМИ.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
