18+ Из пены морской... by natalytry
218 / 365

18+ Из пены морской...

Отличная раннеутренняя поездка на пляж)))
Отвезла сына в Ш., тк у Андрея машина сломалась.
Такая хорошая поездка домой - столько полей красивых, лето...
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
