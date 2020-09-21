Previous
Тонкие намеки осени by natalytry
Тонкие намеки осени

Сына сводила в школу, забрала.
Оставила со Степаном (приболел, остался дома), а сама после обеда умотала на работу.
Ну-с, посмотрим, шо такэ ты за зверь.
