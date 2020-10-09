Sign up
Сойка
Доброе и позитивное утро - -вместо того, чтобы спешить после школы домой (а зааачем ты это делаешь, а?), я с фотоаппаратом погуляла по парку.
Надо повторить - годных фото нет. Но настроение поднялось)))
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Natalya Trushnikova
@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
