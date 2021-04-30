Previous
by natalytry
Разгружала гардероб от тех вещей, что не ношу: что-то отдать, что-то классное отснять и выставить на Авито.
Была в Окси, отказ. Ну и да ладно, все идет как надо))) Я не перетрудилась.
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора, переехала на жаркий юг России с сыном и камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
