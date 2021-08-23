Previous
Безделье и смех на всю больницу by natalytry
Безделье и смех на всю больницу

Веселое приложение)))))
Вова продолжает выздоравливать. Антибиотики колят, и перевязки 2 раза в день.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
