Photo 786
Я сегодня у Наты и ее учениц на апгрейде: гусиные лапки, носослезка, подбородок и ВАУ - губки! Пока чересчур, потом будет аккуратно и молодо.
Было больно)) Даже чуть в обморок не упала. Болевой порог низкий. Но крепилась)))
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
