by natalytry
Photo 792

Перемены повсюду)))
Обстригла свои лохмотушки.
Оля меня промотивировала)) Люся умничка, сделала прям красоту!!!
Забрала из Величк Вову домой.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
