by natalytry
Вову на стрижку.
Купить в Леруа обои на спальню и детскую - с Вовой чуть не подрались, пока объяснила ему, что черные обои не куплю. Сошлись на стильных серых.
В Величк, поработать. А вечером - на ужин
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
