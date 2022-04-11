Previous
by natalytry
Photo 810

До школы погуляли в дендрарии.
Потом красивая поехала на общ транспорте к Оле: ей очень плохо, надо свозить в поликлинику.
Съездили.
Им... мне позвонили - моя машина готова, можно забрать!!!! Ура!!!
Я полетела за ней.
Привет, моя красавица!
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
