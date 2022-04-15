Previous
by natalytry
В обед в Леруа и БауЦентр: купить освещение в коридор, ванную, кухню. А ещё бензиновый триммер для травы и прочее - по мелочи. Вечером сдулась, голова сильно разболелась, спать пораньше
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
