by natalytry
Photo 811

Снова трудотерапия. Как же устала...((( Днём приводила интенсивно в порядок окна... Безумно много работы оказалось.
А потом внутренняя батарейка ушла в абсолютный минус.
Аж до слез...
Ну а уж ночка была... врагу не пожелаешь
22nd April 2022

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
