Previous
Next
В Леруа by natalytry
Photo 816

В Леруа

Встала в 4 утра.
Душ, спа-заплыв.
Позавтракали, собрались и в Величк.
По пути через Леруа.
И снова много домашней и строительной работы. Вова косил траву, такой молодец.
Вечером в травмпункт - Андрей мизинец на ноге сломал.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise