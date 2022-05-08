Previous
Сумасшедшая встреча с друзьями из Абинска by natalytry
Photo 834

Сумасшедшая встреча с друзьями из Абинска

Вчера до 4 утра под музыку наводила порядок, утром проснулась и продолжила. Какая красота!
Даже рум-тур маме сняла.
Потом через КБ и магнит - домой, в город.
И супер-вечер. Накуражились
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
