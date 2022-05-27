Previous
Next
by natalytry
Photo 856

Утром стоматологическая клиника, поставить временную коронку. Через неделю поставят постоянную.
Доделать педикюр, отменить поездку в ГАИ (перенесла на Пн).
И вечер: уютно под ТВ))
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise