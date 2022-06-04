Previous
Я на море.... by natalytry
Photo 863

Я на море....

Ууу как прекрасно: сразу по приезду - искупаться и шампанское с мидиями...
Вечером туса и открытие купального сезона 2022, мои ночные купания - уиии, привет, неадекватность!)) Новые знакомства и клёвая семья из Мурманска
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
