Photo 863
Я на море....
Ууу как прекрасно: сразу по приезду - искупаться и шампанское с мидиями...
Вечером туса и открытие купального сезона 2022, мои ночные купания - уиии, привет, неадекватность!)) Новые знакомства и клёвая семья из Мурманска
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
V2036
Taken
4th June 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
