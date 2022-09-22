Previous
by natalytry
Photo 972

Ночь, гранта, кукла.
Оля, Вова, домик из простыней.
Эня, машина, сон.
Размот, так и не разобранные вещи в спальне.
Вечер, площадь, Лена, дети на батутах.
22nd September 2022

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
