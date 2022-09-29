Previous
by natalytry
День идеальной хозяйки.
Доваривала варенье персиковое, и по баночкам.
Готовила завтрак, потом обед, потом ужин.
Резала хлеб и сушила сухарики.
Оля приезжала с детками, накормила, пообщались.
А вечером рванули в город. Собака Джа.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
