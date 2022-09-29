Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 981
День идеальной хозяйки.
Доваривала варенье персиковое, и по баночкам.
Готовила завтрак, потом обед, потом ужин.
Резала хлеб и сушила сухарики.
Оля приезжала с детками, накормила, пообщались.
А вечером рванули в город. Собака Джа.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
983
photos
11
followers
13
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
V2036
Taken
29th September 2022 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close