by natalytry
Photo 1205

Утром к М. на шуг-г, днём сборы, О. за нами, наряды с собой, и вперёд! Красотки, в ресторан, вкусно пить и танцевать, М. поймала букет невесты. Ночная Лента, много смеха.
И лд, привет!
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
