Утренняя долгая прогулка by natalytry
Photo 1214

Утренняя долгая прогулка

Днем в гости на гидрострой - чудесная компания, такие все сильные, добрые и творческие.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
