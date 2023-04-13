Previous
Мимо Александровской Арки by natalytry
Мимо Александровской Арки

Насыщенный день.
В 8-30 уже О. у меня, собираемся и полетели: забрать радиатор в Знаменском, в центр города Росгосстрах сдать 2 страховки, ждать и не дождаться руководителя казначейства.
В Тит в сервис.
Машину сделали. Ура!!
Я за рулём, наконец-то!
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
