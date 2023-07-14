Previous
natalytry
Пью таблетки, пытаюсь выздороветь.
Страшно расстраиваюсь, - не люблю себя слабую и больную. Никак не могу научиться принимать.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
