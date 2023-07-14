Sign up
Photo 1310
Пью таблетки, пытаюсь выздороветь.
Страшно расстраиваюсь, - не люблю себя слабую и больную. Никак не могу научиться принимать.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
