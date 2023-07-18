Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1314

Утром: бодрая, авто на сход-развал. Плюс ещё по мелочи.
Собрались и в Величк.
По пути за О., и сдать Тиме каталики.
Домой, чилл.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
