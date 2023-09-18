Previous
Самый крутой парк by natalytry
Самый крутой парк

В 6 подъем, РР.
Душ, крем.
Приготовить завтрак, обед.
Днём до парка - и шикарно девочками нагулялись, мелкие девы с нами.
Вкусный обед.
И дополнительная импровизированная Арт-прогулка, с кофе.
Домой...
Вова ночью со стенозом, ну что же такое(((((
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
