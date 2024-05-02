Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1581

Завтрак, быстрые сборы.
Пригородная, масло, +5 к ДР.
2 белых футболки, как обещала.
Оставить белую ракету на ремонт - сцепление полетело.
До Ставропольской, отдать документы, забрать стол.
В Величк: стулья, стол.
Домой, ужин вкусный.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise